Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018. Colton Treu, 23, earlier pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WITI - Published < > Embed
News video: 54 Years for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Three Girls, Mother in Wisconsin

54 Years for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Three Girls, Mother in Wisconsin 02:04

 A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother [Video]Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother

Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while high and killing three Girl Scouts and one mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout (2:14). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar. 11,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published

Woman recreates iconic 1970s Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch [Video]Woman recreates iconic 1970s Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch

An amateur film-maker has recreated the hilarious Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch in the old-fashioned local hardware shop she has visited since a little girl.Every time Vicky Holton visited..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 05:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.