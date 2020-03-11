Global  

Stock markets plunge after WHO declares pandemic

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Dow share index is flirting with levels more than 20% below its recent high - a milestone that often accompanies a recession.
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Asian stock markets fall as COVID-19 is declared a pandemic

American stock markets plunged on Wednesday, after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. In Asia, meanwhile,...
