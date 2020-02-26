Global  

Finance Minister Bill Morneau to unveil budget March 30

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons Wednesday that he will unveil his latest federal budget on March 30.
News video: Bill Morneau Announces Date Of 2020 Budget

Bill Morneau Announces Date Of 2020 Budget 01:21

 Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will release his spending plan on March 30.

