Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Wilson scored a career-high 24 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph's 77-70 to open the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday. No. 12 seed George Mason will face fifth-seeded St. Bonaventure on Thursday. The Patriots will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series, including a