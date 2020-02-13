Global  

US Soccer says women should earn less because men have 'higher skill'

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020
US Soccer says the national women's football team is less skilled and has fewer responsibilities than their male colleagues.
The US Men's Soccer Union Backs Women [Video]The US Men's Soccer Union Backs Women

The U.S. men's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the women's team.

US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women [Video]US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women

US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women The U.S. men's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the women's team. U.S. men's union, via statement U.S...

U.S. Soccer claims male players have "more responsibility" than females

New court documents reveals that U.S. Soccer claims women should not get paid as much as men because they argue that male players carry “more responsibility”...
Gender and Income: Binance US and Stellar CEOs Debunk Myths for International Women’s Day

There’s a common myth that women are less likely to be interested in bitcoin than men. The reality is people with higher income levels have a greater...
