House approves measure to limit President Trump's war powers against Iran; veto expected

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
President Trump is likely to veto the resolution. But supporters said Wednesday's vote sends a clear message that Americans don't want war with Iran.
Recent related news from verified sources

House Sends Trump Bill to Restrict War Powers on Iran, Setting Up Veto

The bipartisan measure amounts to an unusual rebuke of the president’s expansive war powers. President Trump has promised to veto it.
NYTimes.com

House passed resolution to curb Trump's Iran war powers after Soleimani strike

The House Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution to curb President Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran, setting up an expected veto from the...
FOXNews.com

