Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses bid for less jail time

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Killer Jaymes Todd has lost his bid to be released from jail before he is 54 after he was handed a life sentence for brutally raping and murdering Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon in 2018.
Appeal over sentence by Eurydice Dixon's killer to be shown live

Jaymes Todd, the man who raped and killed Eurydice Dixon in a Melbourne park, will have his appeal against his life sentence broadcast online.
The Age

Eurydice Dixon's killer loses appeal to overturn life sentence

Eurydice Dixon's sadistic murderer will spend his life behind bars after a court rejected his bid to appeal his sentence.
SBS

truekoen

koen.fitzhenry RT @9NewsAdel: Jaymes Todd's appeal bid against his life sentence for the rape and murder of comedian Eurydice Dixon has been REJECTED. #9N… 2 minutes ago

9NewsAdel

Nine News Adelaide Jaymes Todd's appeal bid against his life sentence for the rape and murder of comedian Eurydice Dixon has been REJE… https://t.co/yCQG6f6KCj 14 minutes ago

mandygunn61

mandygunn RT @abcnews: Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses appeal against life sentence https://t.co/uul2BVu1WN 15 minutes ago

burpbbpy

Andrew Lampe RT @PercyKaren: Eurydice Dixon's killer loses his appeal against his life sentence. Ct of Appeal justices also upheld 35 year non-parole pe… 16 minutes ago

peterrolfe1

peter rolfe Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses bid for less jail time https://t.co/ZutBxpx5gf via @smh 27 minutes ago

noeltowell

Noel Towell Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses bid for less jail time. By @_Biancah https://t.co/esknigbiYZ via @theage 33 minutes ago

saltyasvegemite

Rupert Frape RT @MelissaMaykin: Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses appeal against life sentence https://t.co/E8k7FqczFY via @ABCNews 45 minutes ago

Shirley56733062

Shirley RT @theage: "A young woman should be able to walk home alone after a night out without any fear of being harmed ... She should not have to… 50 minutes ago

