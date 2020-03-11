Global  

'No bugger can score anymore': Clarkson flags 16-a-side re-think

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Clarkson, who also conceded he was one of the coaches who had contributed to the recent trend of lower scoring in the AFL, said scoring would only increase if the league legislated for it rather than coaches committing to play more attacking game styles. 
