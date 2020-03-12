Global  

Coronavirus latest: US mulls Europe travel restrictions

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is also considering a national disaster declaration amid concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe 01:53

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus [Video]Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:34Published

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US [Video]Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe into the US amid the coronavirus scare. Trump said that smart action today would prevent the spread of coronavirus tomorrow and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published


Coronavirus Update: Trump Imposes New Travel Restrictions On Foreign Nationals

The White House announced Wednesday that non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, in an unprecedented attempt to stop...
CBS 2

Tracking coronavirus: 'It is going to get worse'

One of the nation's top health officials offered an ominous prediction about the burgeoning coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. "The bottom line: It is going to get...
bizjournals Also reported by •The MerkleNaturalNews.com

