Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a dozen additional personnel were wounded.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq 00:41

 Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack (LONGER VERSION) [Video]Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack (LONGER VERSION)

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published

Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack [Video]Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S.-led coalition confirms three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed on Wednesday that three personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq and that...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHaaretzBelfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleKhaleej TimesCBC.ca

3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In IraqWatch VideoMultiple outlets report three people are dead after a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq and several others are injured.  Two of the...
Newsy Also reported by •Seattle TimesKhaleej TimesJerusalem PostNYTimes.comReutersCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qwikstikz

Matthew Peters RT @dwnews: Two Americans and one British soldier have died in one of the deadliest attacks on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troop… 5 hours ago

dwnews

DW News Two Americans and one British soldier have died in one of the deadliest attacks on an Iraqi military base hosting f… https://t.co/pJM95ydCnc 7 hours ago

nscrowba

make it snappy RT @sfrantzman: US @CENTCOM says "Three Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 11. Approximately… 7 hours ago

DefensePost

The Defense Post UPDATE: US-led Coalition says three personnel were killed and 12 others injured after 18 Katyusha rockets struck Ca… https://t.co/zjOXSvF2O0 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.