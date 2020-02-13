Global  

Congress passes resolution to restrain Trump on Iran

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The US legislature approves a resolution to limit Donald Trump's authority to launch military action against Iran. However, the president looks likely to be able to overrule them.
Recent related news from verified sources

US Congress Passes War Powers Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Action Against Iran


RIA Nov.

Congress acts to limit Trump on military action in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations...
Seattle Times

ShelRI4

ShelRI RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: US Congress passes final resolution to restrain Trump on Iran Our Country is facing a Pandemic and this is what… 4 minutes ago

Averyatswanpond

Carlton Avery RT @AFP: #BREAKING US Congress passes final resolution to restrain Trump on Iran https://t.co/SmIKIt1T4t 6 minutes ago

cestleiden

YU HAO YU https://t.co/aoH3qhbYZZ Congress passes resolution to restrain Trump on Iran 29 minutes ago

Politiko_Ph

Politiko US Congress passes final resolution to restrain Trump on Iran https://t.co/tm0rFeGrMS #PolitikoGlobal #USCongress… https://t.co/ArWCn8gxah 34 minutes ago

PirateSingh

Dr. Opender Singh RT @STForeignDesk: US Congress passes final resolution to restrain Trump on Iran https://t.co/kvHN0XJt1m 52 minutes ago

