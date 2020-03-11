Global  

Coronavirus: Trump halts travel from Europe to US

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Trump suspends all travel to US from European countries – except the UK - for 30 days, due to coronavirus
News video: Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus 01:34

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents. Veronica De La Cruz...

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US [Video]Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe into the US amid the coronavirus scare. Trump said that smart action today would prevent the spread of coronavirus tomorrow and added..

Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

U.S. weighs restrictions on travellers from Europe to fight coronavirus spread

The Trump administration was set on Wednesday to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries to fight coronavirus, sources said, as a top U.S. health...
Reuters India

Trump announces ban on travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the United States on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19...
bizjournals

