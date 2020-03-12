Global  

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.
News video: Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:32

 President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as there are growing concerns regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “We are marshaling the full...

Recent related videos from verified sources

AOC Urges People To Stay Home [Video]

AOC Urges People To Stay Home

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined other lawmakers pleading with people not to go out amid the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram [Video]

‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Chidambaram said that government is not doing enough about the crisis and urged PM Modi to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump announces emergency coronavirus measures, 30-day suspension of US-Europe flights

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus.
France 24

Fin24.com | Oil prices fall 6% after Trump virus address

Oil prices plunged about six percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the...
News24 Also reported by •USATODAY.com

