Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as there are growing concerns regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “We are marshaling the full...
Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Chidambaram said that government is not doing enough about the crisis and urged PM Modi to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published