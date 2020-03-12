Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman walked into the Al Noor mosque, Temel Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s face, thinking he was a police officer because of his paramilitary outfit. Time slowed. Atacocugu saw a puff of smoke come from the raised gun, felt a bullet […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Shot 9 times during NZ mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear Atacocugu survived the attack at Al Noor, one of two mosques in Christchurch that were attacked on March 15 last year.

Khaleej Times 6 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters

You Might Like

Tweets about this