Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks confirmed on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday that he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia after feeling ill.
News video: Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia 00:43

 Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks took to his social media pages and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.
DNA Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersCTV NewsJapan TodaySBSTelegraph.co.ukBillboard.comSeattle Times

