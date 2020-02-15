Global  

U.S. bans foreign nationals who have been in Europe from entering U.S.

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020
Travel restrictions announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump bans most foreign nationals who have traveled to Schengen Area countries in Europe during the previous 14 days from entering the United States, the Homeland Security Department said.
