Live streaming, praying with neighbors at home, keeping your hands off the challah, Seattle-area faith communities adjust to coronavirus restrictions

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Within hours of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order restricting gatherings of more than 250 people, Bishop Reggie Witherspoon was working on a plan to break Sunday services at his Central District church, which normally attracts up to 400 people, into two smaller sessions. The services at Mt. Calvary Christian Center Church of God in Christ wouldn’t be quite […]
