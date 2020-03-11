Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic'

WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic'

Bangkok Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organization called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:28

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days [Video]President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO declares COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic

The new Coronavirus [COVID-19] outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. "COVID-19 can be...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Billboard.com

Oil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices slumped again on Thursday amid a broader market rout after the United States banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe Vergebizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

got7sjus2

nic RT @BangkokPostNews: The World Health Organization called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, issuing a grim warning that… 11 minutes ago

GoneNiYasana

Mala RT @SemiTuraga: The coronavirus outbreak has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. A pandemic is a disease that is spr… 12 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post The World Health Organization called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, issuing a grim warning t… https://t.co/7qt3gsCXT3 12 minutes ago

acapulamin

Asyraful RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: “We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inactio… 16 minutes ago

myedgeprop

EdgeProp Malaysia WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic' #myedgeprop https://t.co/6MwXYrbIdY https://t.co/rf5rBC1kBm 17 minutes ago

witfnews

WITF news President Trump announced a total ban on travel from European countries to the United States for the next 30 days,… https://t.co/gaAQAKg5E0 30 minutes ago

BKK_POST

Bangkok Post WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic' https://t.co/C8JpsK6UJi 42 minutes ago

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic' as Europe scrambles to contain it - The number of cases across the globe has ri… https://t.co/k0tgyKmZqu 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.