Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Poachers kill rare white giraffes in Kenya's sanctuary, leaves netizens infuriated

Poachers kill rare white giraffes in Kenya's sanctuary, leaves netizens infuriated

DNA Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Twitterati erupted in anger on Wednesday as news of poachers killing Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf surfaced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf 00:35

 A rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rare white giraffes slaughtered by poachers in Kenya

Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, officials confirmed Tuesday.
FOXNews.com

Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers

Two rare white giraffes have been killed by poachers at a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary.
SBS Also reported by •CTV NewsJerusalem PostallAfrica.comZee NewsBBC NewsUSATODAY.comTelegraph.co.ukSydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kkr_NERIST

Dr. KK RAJESH RT @Alex_Verbeek: 🦒 Sorry to open today with this news: Poachers have killed the famous rare white giraffe and her calf in Kenya. They w… 3 minutes ago

heleno_77

𝕵𝖔𝖆𝖔 𝖕𝖊𝖉𝖗𝖔 RT @tveitdal: Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf are both killed by poachers. https://t.co/6eu8r9v2tC https://t.co/3bNkZH8fem… 6 minutes ago

savelemurscatta

Takayo Soma RT @extinctsymbol: Poachers slay rare white female giraffe and her seven-month-old calf: https://t.co/QlG6T0Xuws 19 minutes ago

BRg70

B C RT @XposeTrophyHunt: ‘It’s sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. Her killing is a blow to the steps taken by the communi… 31 minutes ago

drpaulapowers

Paula Powers RT @WildlifeAirGrp: BBC News - Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/BgV3lOzii4 While the world is preoccupied with… 39 minutes ago

Face2faceAFRICA

Face2face Africa ICYMI: Poachers kill two rare white giraffes in Kenya>>https://t.co/VOWjEG46Tj #africa #diaspora #panafrican #f2fa https://t.co/6KLeUITzZ0 57 minutes ago

Jigss_Bond

JP RT @moneycontrolcom: Two rare white giraffes that lived in northeast Kenya’s Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in Garissa County, were… 59 minutes ago

BeshyMashy

mashy & beshy RT @philip_ciwf: Kenya's rare white female giraffe 'killed by poachers' Just so #sad and #tragic Humanity should celebrate uniqueness in #… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.