Poachers kill rare white giraffes in Kenya's sanctuary, leaves netizens infuriated

Dr. KK RAJESH RT @Alex_Verbeek: 🦒 Sorry to open today with this news: Poachers have killed the famous rare white giraffe and her calf in Kenya. They w… 3 minutes ago

𝕵𝖔𝖆𝖔 𝖕𝖊𝖉𝖗𝖔 RT @tveitdal: Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf are both killed by poachers. https://t.co/6eu8r9v2tC https://t.co/3bNkZH8fem… 6 minutes ago

Takayo Soma RT @extinctsymbol: Poachers slay rare white female giraffe and her seven-month-old calf: https://t.co/QlG6T0Xuws 19 minutes ago

B C RT @XposeTrophyHunt: ‘It’s sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. Her killing is a blow to the steps taken by the communi… 31 minutes ago

Paula Powers RT @WildlifeAirGrp: BBC News - Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/BgV3lOzii4 While the world is preoccupied with… 39 minutes ago

Face2face Africa ICYMI: Poachers kill two rare white giraffes in Kenya>>https://t.co/VOWjEG46Tj #africa #diaspora #panafrican #f2fa https://t.co/6KLeUITzZ0 57 minutes ago

JP RT @moneycontrolcom: Two rare white giraffes that lived in northeast Kenya’s Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in Garissa County, were… 59 minutes ago