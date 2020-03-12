Global  

Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.
News video: Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US 01:20

 Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just over ten minutes, Trump announced that he was suspending travel from Europe for 30 days. The E.U....

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US [Video]Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe into the US amid the coronavirus scare. Trump said that smart action today would prevent the spread of coronavirus tomorrow and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published

Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:52Published


Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Suspends Most Travel to U.S. From Europe

The World Health Organization declared a global epidemic. Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus and the N.B.A. canceled its season over an infection...
NYTimes.com

Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United...
Reuters


BettyKPIX

Betty Yu RT @CBSEveningNews: BREAKING IN THE 9P HOUR: - Pres. Trump announces all travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days - Tom Hanks, Rita… 33 seconds ago

EmilyEldridge77

Emily Eldridge RT @CBSNewYork: Coronavirus updates: Trump suspends some travel from Europe for 30 days https://t.co/gRKdvh6AUd 1 minute ago

thefield_in

The Field RT @scroll_in: IPL governing council to meet on March 14 to discuss the coronavirus threat. Brijesh Patel, chairperson council, tells The W… 2 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in IPL governing council to meet on March 14 to discuss the coronavirus threat. Brijesh Patel, chairperson council, te… https://t.co/rZ3BBr7ErL 3 minutes ago

madysonsg

maddygurl RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/VKXK9FfVer — U.S. death toll reaches 37. — Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days. — NBA susp… 4 minutes ago

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @Camz99: Trump suspends travel from most of Europe amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/MqHYL7h4QK 5 minutes ago

Camz99

@Camz99 Trump suspends travel from most of Europe amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/MqHYL7h4QK 8 minutes ago

Leocadeea

manteiga de karité, bebé RT @business: #Coronavirus latest: -Confirmed cases top 124,000 globally; 4,600 dead -Trump says he’s suspending all travel from Europe exc… 11 minutes ago

