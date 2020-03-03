Global  

New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The centuries-old St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City has been canceled this year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday night, one of the most high-profile U.S. public events to be felled by the global coronavirus pandemic.
 Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has "real concerns" about next week's St. Patrick's Day Parade amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

