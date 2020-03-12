Global  

In dramatic step, Trump suspends travel from Europe to US to fight coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

 President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

