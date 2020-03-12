Proclamation of suspension of travel from Europe to U.S.

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.
 President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'We want to make sure we can get back home' [Video]'We want to make sure we can get back home'

President Trump's travel ban leaves passengers at one of Europe's busiest airports worried.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs [Video]Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


