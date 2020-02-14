Global  

Greta Thunberg calls for digital strikes amid coronavirus fears

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg urged fellow climate campaigners to avoid mass protests and listen to local authorities. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases around the world increases.
School strikes to continue until future saved, says Thunberg [Video]School strikes to continue until future saved, says Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday (February 14) that school strikes, now in their 78th week, would go on until those in power did what was required to "save our future".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Greta Thunberg encourages ‘digital strike’ amid coronavirus fears

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has encouraged people to take part in a “digital strike” this Friday, instead of gathering in big crowds amid...
Belfast Telegraph

Greta Thunberg urges climate protests to move online because of coronavirus outbreaks

Greta Thunberg urges climate protests to move online because of coronavirus outbreaksPhoto by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Greta Thunberg is calling on other young climate activists to avoid big protests and move their demonstrations online...
The Verge


Mizna_R

Mizna RT @dwnews: Greta Thunberg has urged fellow climate campaigners to avoid mass protests, amid rising coronavirus cases across the world. ht… 3 minutes ago

jos_med_mac

José Medeiros Macedo Greta Thunberg calls for digital strikes amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/OxPtuhjdEq 8 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Greta Thunberg calls for digital climate strikes amid coronavirus https://t.co/1Jzs0vgUNA via @vilnis11 #marketing https://t.co/BjQaBWVXfb 22 minutes ago

GreenpeaceSEA

Greenpeace Southeast Asia Here's how you can still take part in the Climate Strikes amidst the Corona virus pandemic. https://t.co/3Au2jyHz6j 32 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Greta Thunberg has urged fellow climate campaigners to avoid mass protests, amid rising coronavirus cases across th… https://t.co/92p0V4EKLW 46 minutes ago

