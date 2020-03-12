Global  

Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NBA suspends the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:18

 Don Bell reports.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published

COVID-19 Forces NBA To Suspend Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Virus [Video]COVID-19 Forces NBA To Suspend Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Virus

Pat Gallen has the latest.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz Player Who Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus?

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is reportedly the first athlete to test positive for the coronavirus. The NBA announced they were suspending the rest of the season...
Just Jared

NBA Suspends its season

The NBA suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. This came only hours after the...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Al JazeeraJust JaredbizjournalsFOX Sports

Tweets about this

GeMcGross

Geanette Gross Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive - BBC Sport https://t.co/FTikZrRJOU 1 hour ago

haamessh

james jacobs RT @OmoseKingsley: Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive - https://t.co/6IW1hyPTYu 1 hour ago

uncensoredke

uncensored Kenya The NBA has announced that all matches will be suspended from Thursday until further notice, after a Utah Jazz play… https://t.co/o7P2B2NePJ 2 hours ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/mfNouq4sP0 2 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive - BBC Sport https://t.co/pxuhWL1qEl via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

newinformers

Football Spotlight Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive https://t.co/7HqpnMUhXs 2 hours ago

AdekunleAyan

MASTERPIECE👌 Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive https://t.co/MyZpkirri3 https://t.co/iRbY7ohO6Y 3 hours ago

sukhpabial

Sukh Pabial And there goes the NBA. BBC News - Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive https://t.co/AkqtR7XSwN 3 hours ago

