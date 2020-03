Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

TOKYO: Oil prices fell again on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the US banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the TOKYO: Oil prices fell again on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the US banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. The threat of a flood of cheap supply compounded market concerns as Saudi Arabia promised to raise oil output to a record high in a standoff with... 👓 View full article