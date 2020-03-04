Global  

PepsiCo to buy Rockstar energy drink maker for $3.85B

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
PepsiCo to buy Rockstar energy drink maker for $3.85BPepsiCo Inc. will purchase Rockstar Inc. for $3.85 billion as the company seeks to expand its share of the high-demand energy drink market. Pepsi announced the upcoming acquisition on Wednesday, March 11. The deal is expected to be complete during the first half of this year. "Over...
News video: PepsiCo buys Rockstar Energy for $3.9 billion

PepsiCo buys Rockstar Energy for $3.9 billion 00:55

 PepsiCo is acquiring Rockstar Energy for $3.9 billion, making its biggest push into the fast-growing market for energy drinks. Fred Katayama reports.

Pepsi is acquiring energy drink maker Rockstar in a $3.85 billion deal

Pepsi announced it entered into an agreement with Rockstar Energy Beverages, which offers an extensive line of caffeinated canned drinks.
Red Bull energy drink maker to expand footprint in West Valley

The energy drink maker has bought another huge chunk of land next to where it is already developing a filling and production facility.
