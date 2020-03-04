Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline. In an address from the Oval Office, Trump said he would use his emergency authority to allow individual […]
