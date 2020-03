After the US implemented a travel ban earlier on Thursday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban



Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:10 Published 13 hours ago Half of the Residents Live Underground in This Unusual Australian Town



In the summer, temperatures in the Australian town Coober Pedy reach 113°F, and that’s in the shade! Residents in the Opal Capital of the World decided to get creative to escape the extreme.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China 'concerned' about rising coronavirus cases in Australia China's consul general to NSW says China handled the coronavirus outbreak well, and criticised Australia's travel ban.

The Age 1 week ago



Coronavirus latest: Japan reports biggest one-day spike Japan has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19, the country's largest daily figure since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Australia extended its travel ban for...

Deutsche Welle 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this