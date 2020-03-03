DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Toddler with cerebral palsy stands for the first time to play with her doggy 01:00 Lennyn was born 10 weeks premature with a bilateral brain bleed that led to Hydrocephalus. Since then she’s had 4 brain surgeries and has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Our dog Xavier Woods has always been her pal. Pushing her a long the way. Here Lennyn is standing for one of the first times...