DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Reed had 23 points and 12 rebounds and DePaul won its first Big East Tournament game since 2014 with a come-from-behind 71-67 over seventh-seeded Xavier in a first-round game on Tuesday night. Charlie Moore added 18 points and nine assists for the 10th-seeded Blue Demons (16-16), who advanced to a […]
Lennyn was born 10 weeks premature with a bilateral brain bleed that led to Hydrocephalus. Since then she’s had 4 brain surgeries and has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Our dog Xavier Woods has always been her pal. Pushing her a long the way. Here Lennyn is standing for one of the first times...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
Tweets about this
WCPO 9 DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney
https://t.co/fQWMNYiDpy 6 hours ago
New Delhi Times DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/TqZnrRBKnu 7 hours ago
A2ZNews DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney ---read more https://t.co/nNdhbMujvF 11 hours ago
Nicholas Norman DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/MY8H7hQ47p #ncaa12 hours ago
Distinct Athlete DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/xtA5o6M4bJ https://t.co/rvZgEJhxo3 12 hours ago
Sandy Kretschmer DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East tournament - Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/9qK0Z1csxU 12 hours ago
Dizzed.com DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/vm7XXn8gYj 12 hours ago
Lanier County Network DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney - https://t.co/JdLipy6M28 13 hours ago