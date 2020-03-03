Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney

DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Reed had 23 points and 12 rebounds and DePaul won its first Big East Tournament game since 2014 with a come-from-behind 71-67 over seventh-seeded Xavier in a first-round game on Tuesday night. Charlie Moore added 18 points and nine assists for the 10th-seeded Blue Demons (16-16), who advanced to a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Toddler with cerebral palsy stands for the first time to play with her doggy

Toddler with cerebral palsy stands for the first time to play with her doggy 01:00

 Lennyn was born 10 weeks premature with a bilateral brain bleed that led to Hydrocephalus. Since then she’s had 4 brain surgeries and has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Our dog Xavier Woods has always been her pal. Pushing her a long the way. Here Lennyn is standing for one of the first times...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

HIGHLIGHTS AND CELEBRATION: Creighton wins share of BIG EAST Title [Video]HIGHLIGHTS AND CELEBRATION: Creighton wins share of BIG EAST Title

The Creighton men's basketball team captured its first ever BIG EAST regular season title.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Browns players and Ohio's first lady Fran Dewine read to kids at Superior Elementary School in East Cleveland as part of Read Ac [Video]Browns players and Ohio's first lady Fran Dewine read to kids at Superior Elementary School in East Cleveland as part of Read Ac

Browns players and Ohio's first lady Fran Dewine read to kids at Superior Elementary School in East Cleveland as part of Read Across America Day

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East tournament


Chicago S-T Also reported by •FOX Sports

Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

WCPO

WCPO 9 DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/fQWMNYiDpy 6 hours ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/TqZnrRBKnu 7 hours ago

A2znews_org

A2ZNews DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney ---read more https://t.co/nNdhbMujvF 11 hours ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/MY8H7hQ47p #ncaa 12 hours ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/xtA5o6M4bJ https://t.co/rvZgEJhxo3 12 hours ago

my_witzend

Sandy Kretschmer DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East tournament - Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/9qK0Z1csxU 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney https://t.co/vm7XXn8gYj 12 hours ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network DePaul stuns Xavier in first round of Big East Tourney - https://t.co/JdLipy6M28 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.