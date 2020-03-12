Global  

U.S. House leaders unveil coronavirus bill; Capitol tours suspended

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while officials suspended public tours through the Capitol building.
US Capitol ends public tours as House leaders unveil coronavirus bill

US Capitol ends public tours as House leaders unveil coronavirus billThe legislation also would guarantee free coronavirus testing for anyone who requires it, including uninsured people. ;
Jerusalem Post

House Democrats introduce coronavirus bill, call for paid leave, free testing

House Democrats unveiled legislation late Wednesday that calls for paid leave, free testing and provide funding to states that they say will help...
FOXNews.com

