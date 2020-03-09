Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The novel coronavirus has brought Washington’s largest school district to a reluctant halt. For nearly two weeks, as more than 115 other schools across the state announced closures, Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau said it was her goal to keep city schools open for as long as possible to avoid cutting off important social […]
The New York City suburb of Scarsdale closed its public schools after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, and more cities are facing similar closures as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.