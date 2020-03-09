Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus

Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The novel coronavirus has brought Washington’s largest school district to a reluctant halt. For nearly two weeks, as more than 115 other schools across the state announced closures, Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau said it was her goal to keep city schools open for as long as possible to avoid cutting off important social […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears 03:06

 The New York City suburb of Scarsdale closed its public schools after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, and more cities are facing similar closures as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area School Closures, Class Cancellations A Fluid Situation Due To Coronavirus [Video]Bay Area School Closures, Class Cancellations A Fluid Situation Due To Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, over a dozen Bay Area schools have told students to stay home. But schools are also choosing to remain open. Kiet Do reports. (3-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Tupelo public schools cleaning over spring break [Video]Tupelo public schools cleaning over spring break

Tupelo public school district contract Servepro to clean the schools over spring break

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Unprecedented school closures cut off access to food, instruction for thousands amid coronavirus concerns

Tens of thousands of school children will be staying home for the foreseeable future as districts across Washington prepare to shut down in an effort to prevent...
Seattle Times

Cincinnati Public Schools suspends travel, closes at least one school amid coronavirus fears

Cincinnati Public Schools is halting all international and domestic travel and closing at least one of its schools amid a growing outbreak of the novel...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

earlyest

Aron Early RT @dahliabazzaz: Fourth and final story for today: inside the day @SeaPubSchools decided to close because of coronavirus. After holding o… 2 minutes ago

educationlab

Seattle Times Education Lab Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus https://t.co/lAvzszlt7q 10 minutes ago

dahliabazzaz

Dahlia Bazzaz داليا بزاز Fourth and final story for today: inside the day @SeaPubSchools decided to close because of coronavirus. After hol… https://t.co/EOVrNYjCuJ 15 minutes ago

martin_kj

kj martin= Just a heads up When they say Seattle Public schools will close that does not mean all schools in Washington. S… https://t.co/uYLTE09284 2 hours ago

harris2_e

LillianEHarris2 RT @Curledandqueued: Inside #seattlecovid19 : Seattle Public Schools are shutting their doors EOD day for "at least 2 weeks." No sports, no… 4 hours ago

Curledandqueued

Annik Stahl Inside #seattlecovid19 : Seattle Public Schools are shutting their doors EOD day for "at least 2 weeks." No sports,… https://t.co/MykoFimtpq 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.