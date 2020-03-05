Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'King of the kids' to die in jail after abusing young WA boys for years

'King of the kids' to die in jail after abusing young WA boys for years

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The offences, described by District Court Judge Troy Sweeney as "insidious" and "callous", were committed between 1969 and 1986 on boys aged 9 to 16 years old.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman recreates iconic 1970s Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch [Video]

Woman recreates iconic 1970s Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch

An amateur film-maker has recreated the hilarious Two Ronnies 'Four Candles' sketch in the old-fashioned local hardware shop she has visited since a little girl.Every time Vicky Holton visited..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 05:22Published
Library teaches bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters [Video]

Library teaches bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters

A 'Library of Mistakes' is trying to teach bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters such as the financial crash in 2008.The public library, in Edinburgh's New Town, opened..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.