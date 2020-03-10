Will coronavirus trigger a recession?

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () On this week's Please Explain podcast, Chris Zappone talks to Matt Wade, senior economics writer for the Sydney Morning Herald, to decode what is happening with markets and the economy.
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...
Australia's government said on Thursday it would pump A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from pushing the... Reuters Also reported by •Billboard.com •FT.com