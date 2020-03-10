Global  

Will coronavirus trigger a recession?

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020
On this week's Please Explain podcast, Chris Zappone talks to Matt Wade, senior economics writer for the Sydney Morning Herald, to decode what is happening with markets and the economy.
