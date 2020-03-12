Don't call the Bulldogs case a 'sex scandal' - that just shames the young women who did nothing wrong

Here’s a shocking fact – some young people want to have sex. The Bulldogs players deserve what that they get because they breached their code of conduct by taking the girls back to their hotel, but casting this as a "sex scandal" only serves to shame the young women. 👓 View full article



