Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Don't call the Bulldogs case a 'sex scandal' - that just shames the young women who did nothing wrong

Don't call the Bulldogs case a 'sex scandal' - that just shames the young women who did nothing wrong

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Here’s a shocking fact – some young people want to have sex. The Bulldogs players deserve what that they get because they breached their code of conduct by taking the girls back to their hotel, but casting this as a "sex scandal" only serves to shame the young women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex

Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex 02:21

 This gender neutral barbershop is breaking new ground - by charging by LENGTH of hair not style of sex of the customer.Shotgun barbers, which has two stores in Bristol, said it is pursuing this unusual model to stop women having to pay "ridiculous" prices for short hair cuts.Customers pay for a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Not Mint Money Money Tips For Young Women [Video]

Why Not Mint Money Money Tips For Young Women

Why Not Mint Money Money Tips For Young Women

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 04:44Published
Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' [Video]

Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party'

Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment.  A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NRL sex scandal: Bulldogs player Jayden Okunbor asked schoolgirl to send nude photos

NRL sex scandal: Bulldogs player Jayden Okunbor asked schoolgirl to send nude photosWarning: Explicit content Canterbury star Jayden Okunbor asked a 16-year-old schoolgirl to send him nude photographs as the sex scandal engulfing the Bulldogs...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.