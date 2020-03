Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is recovering after attempting suicide while jailed for refusing to cooperate in a grand jury probe.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago





Tweets about this Schneekauz RT @dellcam: This is all I have right now. Manning is in the hospital recovering after attempting death by suicide. Will update with more a… 52 seconds ago Inga B RT @ggreenwald: The persecution and abuse of Chelsea Manning is a decade-long and ongoing disgrace to the country. There are no words for i… 58 seconds ago caroline RT @MattBors: Our government has persecuted and tortured this woman for exposing our atrocities. Free Chelsea Manning. https://t.co/Aauhjhn… 1 minute ago Donna Vaughan RT @ZeitgeistFilm: Manning's ongoing suffering/oppression encapsulates the truest disgrace of America's integrity and its total hypocrisy a… 4 minutes ago 🏳️‍⚧️ Île-de-France 🏳️‍🌈 RT @thedailybeast: Chelsea Manning tried to take her life on March 11, her legal team told The Daily Beast. “She was taken to a hospital… 4 minutes ago