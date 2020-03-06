Global  

All England Open 2020: Lakshya Sen impresses in debut; Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth's campaign ends

Thursday, 12 March 2020
While teenager Lakshya Sen impressed on his All England Open debut, experienced Indian shuttlers namely Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth's performance ended their campaign as early as the 1st round.
Coronavirus impact: HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty among 6 Indians to pull out of All England Open

However, top India shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Sai Praneeth are expected to take part in the tournament.
Zee News

All England Open: PV Sindhu advances, Kidambi Srikanth bows out

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made a confident start at the All England Open, beating American Beiwin Zhang in straight games here on Wednesday. The sixth seed...
Mid-Day


DNA #AllEnglandOpen2020: #LakshyaSen impresses in debut; #SainaNehwal, #SaiPraneeth, #KidambiSrikanth's campaign ends https://t.co/KGOonyzu8X 9 hours ago

