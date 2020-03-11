Global  

Trudeau announces $1B COVID-19 package as WHO calls global outbreak a pandemic

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The federal government's coronavirus response plan includes $500 million for the provinces and territories, additional research funds and a waiver of the one-week wait for employment insurance.
