Australia unveils $11.4 billion in virus outbreak stimulus

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday put forward a $17.6 billion (US $11.4 billion) stimulus package meant to stave off a recession due to the impact of the virus outbreak on its economy. The package includes cash payments for small businesses and welfare recipients to counter the impact of the disease, which has infected […]
