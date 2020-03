greeen Asian Shares Sink After Dow Hits Bear Level on Pandemic News - https://t.co/zxYXlXaVVv 6 minutes ago PulpNews Crime Asian shares sink after Dow hits bear level on pandemic news - Mar 12 @ 3:41 AM ET https://t.co/MFoX6ornEB 6 minutes ago News Bakerrs Asian Shares Sink After Dow Hits Bear Level on Pandemic News Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health O… https://t.co/m8ZQkNksCO 7 minutes ago kanu "Asian Shares Sink After Dow Hits Bear Level on Pandemic News" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/GXQqrNbIxy 11 minutes ago Japan Today News Asian shares sink after pandemic news: Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a… https://t.co/q1VxneI9qQ 23 minutes ago miCasita® Toronto Asian shares sink after Dow hits bear level on pandemic news https://t.co/CMZNCxsl9D 36 minutes ago mary violasse RT @worldflood1: Weather we like it or believe it There is an interconnectedness In World re Business & Trade Dow futures tanking on Trump… 42 minutes ago Milo Info "Asian Shares Sink After Dow Hits Bear Level on Pandemic News" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/byzLvZinR4 44 minutes ago