An updated look at the NCAA Tournament bubble

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () As conference tournaments continue largely without fans ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble through games played Wednesday night: RISING Connecticut The Huskies (19-12) head into their American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane on Thursday having won five straight games and with arguably as much momentum […]
