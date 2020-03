The AFL says that the season opener between Richmond and Carlton and the whole of round 1 are slated to go ahead, as planned, with crowds

Recent related news from verified sources 'If we can play, let's play': Mixed support as AFL readies to make round one call Players and clubs are happy to play round one if the health authorities give the all clear as the AFL contemplates their decision.

The Age



AFL 2020: Senior league figures consider modified season due to coronavirus The AFL has given serious consideration to modifying the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, just eight days out from the round one MCG opener.

The Age





