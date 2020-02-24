Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices tank

Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices tank

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's provincial and territorial leaders will meet in Ottawa over the next two days as Canada grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and cratering oil prices that could blow big holes in public finances.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha 00:36

 It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic [Video]Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:28Published

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads [Video]Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty set to drop as virus spreads, oil prices plunge

Indian shares were poised to follow Asian peers lower on Monday, as risk sentiment soured due to the unabated spread of the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in...
Reuters India

Environment leaders say feds need to push sustainability as budget nears

Environment leaders are warning the federal Liberals not to turn away from their plan to build the next federal budget around climate change, despite global...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

jng1519

JLG1519 I see on TV that Trudeau and Sophie are in self-isolation today. Just wondering, how is this different from any ot… https://t.co/lGVRZnarYc 2 minutes ago

thesolo_HelenV

Reality Hits! 🇨🇦 RT @NeetuGarcha: The PMO says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s symptoms started last night after she returned from a trip to the UK. The PM was… 2 minutes ago

NeetuGarcha

Neetu Garcha The PMO says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s symptoms started last night after she returned from a trip to the UK. The… https://t.co/qaLgZqM559 8 minutes ago

barbara_starr62

Barbara Starr 🌸 Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/PbO1q9YkIM ⁦… https://t.co/yMAG71IPec 13 minutes ago

EdwardMicu_

Edward RT @CBCIndigenous: Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices tank https://t.co/ugX9oyzo… 15 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices tank https://t.co/ncC9YJfvg9 25 minutes ago

beatricespaez

Beatrice Paez PMO says Trudeau will spend the day home, conducting virtual meetings. He was scheduled to meet with premiers and I… https://t.co/lNZ8SrJuyk 27 minutes ago

ForgeRat

RogueLemming🇨🇦🍁🦜⌛ #CanadianJuggernaut RT @wewap: Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau https://t.co/IhZ9pRifni by @CTVNews 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.