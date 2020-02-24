Trudeau to meet with premiers, Indigenous leaders Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices tank
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's provincial and territorial leaders will meet in Ottawa over the next two days as Canada grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and cratering oil prices that could blow big holes in public finances.
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..