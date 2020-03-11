

Recent related videos from verified sources It’s Officially A Pandemic The World Health Organization has officially declared the coronavirus as a pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:05Published 15 hours ago WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:28Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Reuters 17 hours ago



World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak 'pandemic' for first time The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline...

Reuters 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this sidi diallo New post (What the decision to call the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic means for Canada and the world | CBC News) has… https://t.co/VEmTX4Tb8Q 4 minutes ago The Daily Con Congress needs to take control of the Covid response. Trump has placed incompetent people in decision making positi… https://t.co/bKG4tbGz6K 17 hours ago