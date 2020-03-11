Global  

What the decision to call the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic means for Canada and the world

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020
The World Health Organization’s decision to classify the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic has implications for every country in the world, but experts say Canada is well positioned to respond to the crisis.
 It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic. According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday. The call was made in response to both the growing number and severity of cases and "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries....

The World Health Organization has officially declared the coronavirus as a pandemic.

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr...

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline...
