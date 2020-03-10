Global  

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs LIVE: NRL season kicks off

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
After a week of scandal, the Bulldogs take the field against the Eels.
Bulldogs duo stood down over 'serious breach'

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been suspended just days before the NRL's season opener against Parramatta.
sportingnewsau

Sporting News Australia Eels, Bulldogs show exactly how NOT to use the captain's challenge in its NRL debut. #NRL #NRLEelsBulldogs… https://t.co/LuhHaVKawf 7 minutes ago

itsrugby_13_uk

itsrugby_13_uk Parramatta Eels 8 - 2 Canterbury Bulldogs @TheParraEels @NRL_Bulldogs https://t.co/CcrquVKaul #NRL 13 minutes ago

NRLNewsNow

NRL News Now #NRLEelsBulldogs FT: Parramatta Eels 8 defeated Canterbury Bulldogs 2 in a stolid game. How it happened:… https://t.co/3IIWLtguTw 28 minutes ago

hulusportslive

Hulu Live Sports Watch Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs Live Stream Online for FREE. Legit and Secure FREE Stream. HD Link>>… https://t.co/vgTk3wJ74p 28 minutes ago

crowdiegal

Summer Sports Ball #NRLEelsBulldogs A low scoring season opener and honestly one I think both teams will burn the tapes of however Par… https://t.co/OT6m2o0tDt 28 minutes ago

1895blog

1895 FT: Parramatta Eels 8 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 2 #NRL #RugbyLeague #NRLEelsBulldogs #TNF #NRLKickoff 31 minutes ago

world_rugby7s

World Rugby 7s @NRL Watch Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs Live HD Link ⏩ https://t.co/ZQrQx5GwGq HD Link ⏩… https://t.co/0zLSUTYrVi 2 hours ago

world_rugby7s

World Rugby 7s Watch Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs Live HD Link ⏩ https://t.co/ZQrQx5GwGq HD Link ⏩… https://t.co/NpWzhOczFS 2 hours ago

