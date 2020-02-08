Global  

Carnage continues on Dalal Street as Sensex crashes by over 3,000 points, Nifty falls below 9,600

DNA Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
At around 2:45 PM, Sensex was down by over 3,000 points at less than 32,265 while Nifty was down at 9,528.
Carnage continues on Dalal Street as Sensex crashes by over 2,500 points, Nifty hits two-year-low

At 11 AM, Sensex was down by 2,424 points at 33,270 while Nifty was down 7.13% at 9,712.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHindu

Sensex, Nifty turn green after paring initial losses

Equity indices turned green on Tuesday in a highly volatile trade as the deadly coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth. The benchmark BSE sensex...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

