Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump travel ban spooks US stocks; NBA suspends season; US death toll at 38

The U.S. death toll was at 38 early Thursday, with more than 1,300 confirmed cases, and all but five states were infected.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:45Published 24 minutes ago Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban Moments before going live to the U.S. Nation to announce a suspension in air travel between Europe and the U.S., President Trump was caught on a mic swearing as he dealt with a pen mark on his shirt. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 40 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus latest: Germany reports fourth death from COVID-19 Germany has reported its fourth coronavirus death in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from...

Deutsche Welle 2 hours ago



Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...

Deutsche Welle 11 hours ago





Tweets about this