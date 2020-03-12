Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump travel ban spooks US stocks; NBA suspends season; US death toll at 38

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump travel ban spooks US stocks; NBA suspends season; US death toll at 38

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The U.S. death toll was at 38 early Thursday, with more than 1,300 confirmed cases, and all but five states were infected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat 01:23

 Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of stimulus measures to blunt the economic side effects of the virus. Story: https://wfts.tv/38IGwHI

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries [Video]Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries

Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:45Published

Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban [Video]Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban

Moments before going live to the U.S. Nation to announce a suspension in air travel between Europe and the U.S., President Trump was caught on a mic swearing as he dealt with a pen mark on his shirt.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Germany reports fourth death from COVID-19

Germany has reported its fourth coronavirus death in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.