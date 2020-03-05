Global  

U.S. senators seek to ban federal employees from using TikTok on their phones

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Two Republican senators on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at banning federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok on their government-issued phones, amid growing national security concerns around the collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with China's government.
