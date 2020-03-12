Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Angrezi Medium' Review: It's Irrfan all the way!

'Angrezi Medium' Review: It's Irrfan all the way!

DNA Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Here's the review for 'Angrezi Medium' starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Angrezi Medium ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reporter's Review | Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan | Movie Review

Angrezi Medium ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reporter's Review | Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan | Movie Review 06:17

 Here's what reporters has to say about the film 'Angrezi Medium' starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal. Watch the video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor | [Video]Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor |

Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra & others attend special screening [Video]Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra & others attend special screening

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Angrezi Medium. Lead actor Radhika Madan arrived for the screening. Sanya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and Boman Irani among others also attended. Lead..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Homi Adajania: Was clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film, Angrezi Medium, is just about to hit theatres and the film has already created a lot of buzz about the sweet story between a...
Mid-Day

Kriti is all praise for 'Angrezi Medium'

The makers of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' had held a special screening last night. Post the screening, actress...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Princes08224113

Princess RT @KareenaUpdates: "Kareena Kapoor Khan is formidable, even when the makers fail to flesh her character." - @filmibeat #AngreziMedium #An… 9 minutes ago

Princes08224113

Princess RT @KareenaUpdates: "Kareena Kapoor Khan has a small role but she leaves a mark with her strong performance." - @EasternEye #AngreziMedium… 15 minutes ago

Princes08224113

Princess RT @KareenaUpdates: "Kareena Kapoor Khan is so good in her extended guest appearance." - @bollywood_life #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumRevi… 16 minutes ago

Princes08224113

Princess RT @KareenaUpdates: "Even in that small role, Kareena manages to impress us with her versatility. Her scenes with Dimple Kapadia are suffic… 16 minutes ago

Princes08224113

Princess RT @KareenaUpdates: "Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has stepped in the shoes of officer Naina Kohli might not have a hefty screen presence, but d… 16 minutes ago

AbhiVer85856131

ASquare latest news RT @ZeeNews: #AngreziMediumreview: Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal shine in aimless film https://t.co/ETeIjuljtq 17 minutes ago

Sandeep71121431

Sandeep Choudhury 'Angrezi medium' review: Irrfan is charming, Dobriyal hilarious, film regressive https://t.co/NKzZ0Pv2EK 18 minutes ago

ReelReptile

Rahul Desai One of those films you wished the best for. Yet... Review, Angrezi Medium: https://t.co/34LlHGvmVK 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.