Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The ex-intelligence analyst was taken to hospital after attempt at a Virginia detention centre.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35

 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...

Recent related news from verified sources

Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning rushed to hospital after suicide attempt in jail

Former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is in hospital after attempting to die by suicide, according to her lawyers. Manning tried to kill herself on...
PinkNews

Chelsea Manning in hospital after suicide attempt


Telegraph.co.uk


